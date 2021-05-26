Elderly Hudson Valley Man Accused of Killing 24-Year-Old

An elderly Hudson Valley man was arrested for murder.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, the New York State Police Bureau of Investigation from Liberty announced they are investigating a homicide from the town of Tusten.

On Saturday, May 22, around 12:20 p.m., New York State Police troopers responded to a residence on Lake Country Lane for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival troopers located 24-year-old Anthony J. Williams from the town of Fremont with a gunshot wound.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Troopers immediately began life-saving measures until EMS arrived on the scene. EMS personnel took over life-saving measures, however, Williams succumbed to his injuries while EMS was working on him, police say.

New York State Police later arrested 81-year-old John Rhodes of the town of Tusten and charged him with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, both felonies. Police did not say how the investigation led to the arrest or a possible motive.

Rhodes was arraigned in the Town of Tusten Court in front of Town Judge Padu and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail. State police were assisted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

This investigation into the murder is ongoing, police say.

Keep Reading:

33 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."