VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?

Glenn Wheeler Drone via YouTube

Demolition in the Hudson Valley

The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.

R.I.P. Eden Park Nursing Home in Hudson, NY

The former Eden Park Nursing Home, located on Prospect Avenue in Hudson, NY is no longer in business. The company, which had nursing homes in several locations in the northeast, has been under scrutiny for more than a decade. In 2008, unflattering reports were released regarding their Glens Falls, NY location, and the Albany location closed back in 2007. There is much speculation in the Hudson Valley as to what will be replacing the Hudson, NY location.

What's Coming to Hudson, NY?

"What is going in there next?", was a popular comment on a recent video (below) that was published showing the former nursing home's rapid destruction. "I heard a parking lot", came the answer. More comments rolled in to share that the parking lot was allegedly to be utilized by the Columbia Memorial Health hospital staff across the street. Another unconfirmed report said that it would also have space to accommodate electric vehicle charging.

