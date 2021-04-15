How Eco-Friendly Is New York? The Answer May Surprise You

With Earth Day approaching, a recent study was conducted to determine how green and eco-friendly each state was, and New York's results may surprise you.

All states strive to be more green and eco-friendly by providing sustainable, clean drinking water and food for residents. There are many factors that affect the eco-friendliness of each state. New York usually tops the lists in regards to eco-friendliness.

Aside from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has dealt with many natural disasters over the past 12-months, including hurricanes. It seems possible that living more a sustainable life and using greener energy sources could help prevent us from having quite as bad hurricane seasons in the future.

The team at Wallethub conducted a study to determine the greenest states. They compared the states across 25 key metrics of environmental friendliness. The data set ranges from green buildings per capita to the share of energy consumption from renewable resources.

New York, once again did really well on this list. New York was ranked as the second greenest state in the country. New York was just behind Vermont and just ahead of Massachusetts. Maryland and California completed the top five.

West Virginia was ranked as the least green state followed by Louisana, Mississippi, and Alabama, and Kentucky.

Eco-Friendliness in New York:

10th – Air Quality

7th – Soil Quality

17th – Water Quality

13th – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita

19th – % of Renewable Energy Consumption

2nd – Energy Consumption per Capita

1st – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita

