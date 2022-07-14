‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Ready To Be ‘Ultimate Destination’

A new partnership is very close to saving "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." New details about this project have emerged.

In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.

Video Gaming Machine Facility Coming To Newburgh Mall

“The proposed plans for Resorts World Hudson Valley delivers on the commitment Genting made to Orange County. It is an investment in jobs, in growth and in the future of Orange County, and it will have an immediate—and positive—impact at a time when we need it the most," Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said.

Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines where Bon-Ton used to be located.

The project, Resorts World Hudson Valley, hopes to create approximately 250 new full-time jobs, the large majority of which would be union employees and an additional 200 construction jobs. The average annual wage for full-time employees would be $72,000 per year, officials say.

The $50 million project will turn the 90,000-square feet space into a gaming and entertainment destination with approximately 1,200 VGMs and Resorts World’s signature lounge, Resorts WorldBET Sports Bar.

"Our goal is to help transform Newburgh Mall into the ultimate shop, dine, and play destination in Hudson Valley, and we look forward to working with all of our partners to turn that vision into a reality," Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Relations at Genting Americas Meghan Taylor said.

Resorts World Hudson Valley 'Coming Soon' To Orange County, New York Mall

The opening date still hasn't been announced but officials from the Newburgh Mall say it's "coming soon."

"Resorts World Hudson Valley - Coming soon to Newburgh Mall!" the Newburgh Mall wrote on Facebook in late March.

"The project will revitalize a dying mall and employ hundreds of permanent, good-paying jobs with an emphasis on hiring from the City of Newburgh. Furthermore, annual local benefits will be provided to the Town of Newburgh and surrounding communities - in addition to legally required casino taxes and increased property tax payments from the mall," Senator James Skoufis (D-39th Senate District) told Hudson Valley Post. "The Newburgh Mall, a dying property with its best days far behind it, will see a major renovation, receive an enormous infusion of investment, and lay the groundwork for attracting high-quality amenities in the remaining spaces of the mall."

Resorts World Hudson Valley Holds Job Fair in Newburgh, New York

In late March, officials announced the company is hiring.

Then in late June, Resorts World held a job fair at the Orange Works Career Center located at 3 Washington Center in Newburgh, New York.

Officials were looking to hire for almost every department including, attendants, clerks, security, mechanics, IT, and managers of many departments.

Officials Announced Expected Opening

With the job fair now in the past, Hudson Valley Post wondered if the gaming facility was close to opening. While the opening is nearing, it's still a few months away.

Officials tell us they now expect a "late fall" opening.

"It will be opening in late fall of this year," a Resorts World spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

