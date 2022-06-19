Development Plans Accepted for Former Dutchess Mall Eyesore in Fishkill

For some local residents, it seems like just yesterday that the Dutchess Mall in Fishkill was the place to be in the Hudson Valley; with tons of stores, eateries, a movie theater, and more. I remember the days when that was the hot spot for kids to trick-or-treat safely in the area.

Believe it or not, it's been just over 21 years since the mall officially closed its doors in 2001, and though there's some retail space still being used (for retail and otherwise) in that area, there's promising news on the horizon.

Since closing its doors, the site that used to be home to stores like Jamesway, Service Merchandise, Champs Sports, and KB Toys has been home to a large Flea Market, Home Depot, and Dutchess Community College 'South Campus' site.

Planning Board Accepts Development Plan

In a statement issued by the Town of Fishkill on June 10th, it was announced that the Town of Fishkill planning board accepted an application from a developer for the site of the former mall. The application was said to be accepted and moved along in the process the night prior, June 9th, at a Town Board meeting.

Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra had indicated that progress on this particular Fishkill site has been a top priority of his since he took office and that the property owner has not only been paying taxes on the site but actively looking for a new developer to revitalize it. Albra indicated that he has received 'countless complaints from residents calling the site an eyesore and asking for updates on the status of the property.'

What Are The Next Steps?

Now that the application has been accepted by the Fishkill Planning Board, it moves forward to the evaluation and a 'thorough review process' that involves not only the Town Planning Board but also the engineer, building department, and other consultants. The application itself is calling for the construction of a 350,000 square foot warehouse and full 'redevelopment of the property.' The proposed warehouse will also aid in the creation of between 75 and 150 jobs, therefore promoting economic growth which has been well accepted by other members of the town council.

Supervisor Albra has been applauded by council members for the work he has put in to get things moving at the former mall site, and shared the following statement regarding the progress:

For more than 20 years this site has been a wasted space in the Town of Fishkill. I'm glad we're now looking at a proposal for redevelopment, beautification, and economic growth.

Developments and updates are said to be passed along to the citizens of Fishkill, and the greater Hudson valley following the Town Planning Board meetings which happen on the second Thursday of each month.

