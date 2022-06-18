The Most Dangerous, Confusing, and Just Plain Worst Roads in the Hudson Valley

When you drive on Hudson Valley roads, sometimes it just pays to be a local. From confusing interchanges to hairpin turns that seemingly come out of nowhere, certain stretches of roads can range from annoying to downright dangerous. We polled Hudson Valley drivers on the hardest roads to navigate... have you driven them all?

Google Google loading...

Platte Clove Road in Elka Park, NY

Take one look at this narrow road set between a cliff and a steep drop-off, and it's no wonder Platte Clove Rd, just west of Saugerties in Elka Park, is on the list. The road is so treacherous that's it's actually closed between November and April to save motorists from being stranded (or worse) in winter conditions. Roads like this also attract thrill seekers; ""greatest road ever" commented Tom L.

Google Google loading...

Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam, NY

"Peekskill Hollow Road!", an enthusiastic commenter named John O. nominated for the list. "Every morning when I'm in the car I hear about an accident or something about that road." agreed Renee R. Twists and turns can be fun to navigate, but also lead to dangerous consequences. And speaking of twists and turns...

Google/Canva Google/Canva loading...

44/55 in Ulster County, NY

Different parts of 44/55 will pop up throughout this list, but the first nominee is the route by the Shawangunk Ridge and Minnewaska State Park: a gorgeous drive with a few dark secrets. The views on this part of 44/55 are so beautiful that there are multiple scenic outlook pull-offs, but there's also some hair-raising surprises. Especially this hairpin that literally turns the driver around 180 degrees (above). If you don't know it's coming, it could spell disaster.

Google Google loading...

The Taconic Parkway in Dutchess County, NY

The Taconic received a ton of nominations, especially one specific spot. "The 'Narrows' on the Taconic…" commented Steven C., "people don’t know how to navigate the width of their vehicle and love to drive slow in both lanes!!" It was also voted the "Deadliest Road" in New York back in 2016.

Google Google loading...

Route 209 in Ulster and Orange County, NY

This one is close to my heart since I grew up only a few miles from 209 in Accord, NY. I always thought they took good care of the road, but commenters on Facebook begged to differ. "[Route] 209 through Orange County... potholes galore!", said Jimmy M. "209 might as well be a dirt road", agreed Kristine. Shoutout to my local Town of Rochester road crew for keeping out section of 209 in Accord the envy of the Hudson Valley.

Google/Canva Google/Canva loading...

Mid-Hudson Bridge Interchange

It's almost a right of passage to have a personal story about the Hudson Valley's most infamous interchange. "Rt 9/rt 44-55/ MH bridge interchange Lmfao", commented Amanda M. "I absolutely agree. Hate driving down there!!", added one commenter. "Whole area is a nightmare. Couldn't imagine being an out of towner", said another. While there are plans to make this garbled traffic pattern make more sense, it absolutely deserves a spot on this list.

Google Google loading...

Bear Mountain Road, Cortlandt, NY

Is a rose by any other name still a rose? Bear Mountain Road, or the Goat Trail as many locals call it, had multiple nominations. "Omg that Bear Mountain road!! I hate it and won't ever go on it again!!", commented Diane M. "Absolutely I totally forgot about that but it sure has a beautiful view", added Jennifer C.

Google Google loading...

Honorable Mention: Traffic Circles

Traffic circles are popping up more and more in the Hudson Valley, and not everyone is happy. They also provide a new driving lesson for many local motorists, though not always with good results. "For NYers it's any road with a roundabout", quipped Gary H.

Mastered the local roads? Check out some amazing New York road trip destinations, including the world's largest pancake griddle and where to find Bigfoot (yes, Bigfoot!) below.

13 Weird Roadside Attractions You Can Visit in New York You never know what you'll see alongside the roads in New York.