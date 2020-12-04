Dutchess Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Shop this Weekend

I know where you won’t find me shopping this year. The mall. I won’t be heading to any big indoor stores this year. I’m just not ready to venture out into a pandemic world right now. Luckily, there are not only plenty of local small shops in small towns here in the Hudson Valley to go to, there are also quite a few outdoor holiday markets and pop-up shops this year. And that’s exactly where you’ll find me shopping for holiday gifts.

This weekend, there is going to be a very cool pop-up in Poughkeepsie. Arts Mid-Hudson and Dutchess Tourism are hosting a Dutchess Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Shop at the Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn at 489 Main Street this Saturday Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10AM - 5PM. You’ll be able to shop for locally made glass, jewelry, greeting cards, textiles, ceramics, wood products, prints, paintings, home decorating items and more. Find the perfect item for those on your holiday shopping list, and maybe even for yourself from 50 artists and artisans from right here in the Hudson Valley.

Let’s face it, 2020 has not been an easy year for anyone, and this is a great way to support local artists and vendors, plus you'll be able to shop safely while you’re at it. Don't forget to wear your mask and be respectful of social distancing. For more information about this weekend’s Dutchess Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Shop at the Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn, including a list of the artisans and vendors, check out the event facebook page.