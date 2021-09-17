Live music, line dancing, and fireworks!! If you're anything like us, this is a can't miss event.

How does a day filled outside at one of Dutchess County's best parks, with line dancing, live country music, and fireworks sound to you? Good, I hope as the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have announced that "Boots by the Bandshell" is set to happen on Saturday, October 2nd, and the Wolf, along with the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show is going to be there!

CJ McIntyre will kick the afternoon off starting at 3:30 p.m. with country music and line dancing! He will be playing the music and will be joined by Double D, who will be giving FREE line dancing lessons until 5 p.m. If you've ever said to yourself, I would love to learn how to line dance, but have no idea where to do it, THIS IS IT! Double D (Frank) will be going through dances step by step for beginners, plus we'll be playing a ton of music for our more experienced dancers to enjoy.

Once the line dancing part of the afternoon is complete we'll turn things over to one of our favorites, the Thunder Ridge Band, which will hit the stage at 5 p.m. for a few hours of great live country music and once they finish up, everyone is encouraged to stick around for an amazing fireworks show, which should start around 7:45 p.m.

"Boots by the Bandshell" is a FREE event that will be open to the public on the first Saturday of October (10/2) at Bowdoin Park located at 85 Sheafe Road in Poughkeepsie. We hope to each and every one of you at this awesome event!

4 Hudson Valley Cities that Went From Worn to Wow, and 1 that Hasn't These Hudson Valley Cities Have Gone From Scary to Spectacular

7 Foods That Will Bring You Back to Being A kid Foods that we loved as kids.