Dutchess County to Honor Veterans With Vehicle Convoy

Veteran's Day is this coming Wednesday, and Dutchess County will be honoring veterans with a vehicle convoy.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro hosted his latest virtual town hall meeting where he provided updates regarding COVID-19, his executive budget, among other points.

The County Executive informed residents that Dutchess County will be celebrating Veteran's Day, honoring veterans with a vehicle convoy. This convoy will include vehicles from the armed services, police and fire departments, and local municipalities.

Veteran's Day is this coming Wednesday, November 11. The vehicle convoy will make its way through every municipality throughout Dutchess County to celebrate the sacrifices of Hudson Valley veterans.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, the vehicle convoy will leave the Dutchess County War Memorial, which is at the intersection of Raymond Avenue and Main Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

The convoy will travel through towns in central Dutchess County in a loop, making their way back to the War Memorial to participate in a wreath ceremony, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. Following the wreath ceremony, the convoy will depart once again and travel through the perimeter towns of Dutchess County.

During the second wave of the convoy, each municipality will join the convoy with their vehicles as the convoy makes its way through their borders.

For all of the topics that Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro cover during his Town Hall can be found on the County's Youtube page. The County Executive's next Town Hall meetings will be taking place on Tuesday, November 10 at noon, and Thursday, November 12, starting at 6:00 p.m.