Dutchess County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Not Happening

We've got some bad news for those who've been looking forward to the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

This year has seen the cancellation of many beloved annual traditions throughout the Hudson Valley. Festivals, fairs, concerts and parades have all been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As vaccine distribution begins to ramp up, the promise of a light at the end of the tunnel has many Hudson Valley residents looking forward to a return to normalcy, or at least as close as we can get. Unfortunately, things don't look like they'll be improving quickly enough to allow for the annual St. Patrick's parade in Wappingers Falls.

The St. Patrick's parade celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020, just days before the entire region went into lockdown. For many, it was the last public event they attended. A sea of families, decked out in green and celebrating as a community, had no idea that their lives would be drastically changing in just a few short days. And boy are things different now.

Other celebrations in the region, including the Kingston St. Patrick's Day Parade were ultimately canceled in 2020. Even bars were shuttered on March 17, forcing residents to forgo their usual celebrations in the name of safety. Since then, pretty much any sort of public celebration has been non-existent.

In a press release, organizers of the Dutchess County parade say that the unanimous decision was made to put the safety of residents first. In addition to the parade, the annual Emerald Ball has also been canceled. The annual St. Patrick's Parade mass on March 6, however, will go on as scheduled.