Dutchess County Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Dutchess County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred Wednesday on Chestnut Ridge Road in the town of Union Vale. At approximately 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, troopers were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 to the location for a reported personal injury collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The initial investigation showed that Steven D. Ziskind, 22, of East Fishkill, was operating a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle heading northbound on Chestnut Ridge Road. Ziskind entered the southbound lane and collided with a southbound 2006 Lincoln Mark LT.

Northern Dutchess Paramedics were on scene to render medical aid. Ziskind was transported to Sharon Hospital where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: