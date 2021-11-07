Dutchess County K9’s Get Their Own Stuffed Animals

It's never too early to get some of your holiday shopping done. Why not shop local and support your local police department.

Last week, when handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, I noticed many of the kids dressed up like police officers. Why not get those cute future police officers a K9 companion? We're not saying to get them a real pup, but the Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff's PBA has a more feasible option.

They're currently selling stuffed animal versions of their K9's.

On Facebook the Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff's PBA wrote:

Just in time for the holidays! The Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff’s PBA is currently selling stuffed miniature version’s of our working DCSO patrol dogs! For a $20 donation, you can purchase a stuffed K9 Max or K9 Minka! If interested, please send us a PM to learn how to make a purchase.

You can get your K9 Max and Minka stuffed animals by visiting their Facebook page. One would say it would make a pawfect Christmas present.

K9's of the Hudson Valley have gotten the spotlight over the years across our social media accounts. Sadly, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department made the announcement back in July of 2021 that the beloved K9 Rocky passed away.

Hudson Valley K9's like Max, Minka and Rocky become an important part of our community and to our police agencies. It was reported that K9 Rocky and his handler "performed numerous narcotic searches that resulted in arrests for the Drug Task Force and other police agencies throughout the county."

