We may be just entering the thick of winter but that doesn't mean we aren't ready to plan some events for the warmer days to come in 2022. Looking ahead on the calendar we can start making a plan for places and things we want to do later this year.

The Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck New York just made planning out events for the rest of the year a little bit easier. They post yesterday on their Facebook page the events we can look forward to this year at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. This is a real treat when you consider that most of these events had to be canceled in 2020 and some were even canceled in 2021.

Rhinebeck Antique Car Show & Swap Meet

This event is set for May 6th - 8th 2022. It is the first event on the schedule for this year at the fairgrounds. Car enthusiasts all over the HudsonValley have been waiting for the return of this event.

Barn Star Antiques Spring Show

The Spring show for Barn Star Antiques is set for May 28th and 29th 2022. It just so happens that this is also Memorial Day weekend so hopefully you can kick off your Unofficial start to summer browsing this fantastic show.

The Vintage Vibes Market

The weekend of June 4th and 5th 2022 the fairgrounds will be filled with "Vintage Vibes". Artisan crafters who pride themselves in making vintage pieces pop for home decor will fill the fairgrounds. There is furniture, clothing, jewelry, and many upcycle items.

ENY Summer Classic Livestock Show

Join some of New York's finest and their championship-winning livestock on June 17th and 18th 2022 for the ENY Summer Classic Livestock Show. The fairgrounds and livestock hill will come alive with winning animals and their handlers.

The Rhinebeck Crafts Festival

The Rhinebeck Crafts Festival runs on June 25th and 26th 2022. The weekend will showcase artisan crafters from far and wide along with local artists from the Hudson Valley.

ENY Jr. Holstein Show

On July 22nd - 23rd 2022, the fairgrounds will be home to the ENY Jr. Holstein Show. Remember the public is welcome to attend these agricultural events throughout the year.

The 176th Dutchess County Fair

Funnel cakes, concerts, and family fun all return the week of August 23rd through the 28th 2022 to Rhinebeck. The 176th Dutchess Fair will be back for another year of excitement with great food and entertainment.

The Hudson Valley Wine and Food Fest

Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest on September 10th and 11th 2022 is a much-anticipated event. So many people have made this event the one they attend every year in Rhinebeck. It truly has a following of it's own

Handcrafted Octoberfest at Rhinebeck

The Hudson Valley has become home to so many homebrews on October 1st and 2nd 2022 the Fairgrounds will be the location for Handcrafted Octoberfest at Rhinebeck.

Barn Star Fall Antiques at Rhinebeck

Barn Stars returns for another seasonal visit to Rhinebeck on Oct 8th and 9th 2022. back to showcase marvelous antiques the Barn Star Fall Antiques at Rhinebeck is one show you won't want to miss if you are a fan of all things old.

New York State Sheep & Wool Festival

The 2022 season at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds will wrap with the annual NYS Sheep & Wool Festival on Oct 15th and 16th 2022. All things wool will fill the fairgrounds with laughter and talent. Even non-knitters can have a blast at this end-of-season event.

