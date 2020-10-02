Dutchess County Bridge Reopens After Several Months

The Dutchess County Department of Public Works has announced the replacement of a bridge in East Fishkill that has been closed for months.

The replacement of bridge E-8 which runs over the Fishkill Creek on Phillips Road in the Town of East Fishkill is complete and has been reopened to traffic.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said:

We extend our thanks to the residents and motorists for their patience as our Department of Public Works team has worked diligently over the last several months to rebuild and reopen this bridge. We will continue to prioritize projects like these in the 2021 County Budget as we understand they are vital to maintaining and improving the safety and reliability of our County roadways and improving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike

The work that was involved with this specific project included constructing a new bridge, which is a wider bridge than the previous bridge to accommodate the addition of shoulders to improve the safety of the roadway.

The bridge sees a great deal of traffic on a daily basis, with approximately 2,500 vehicles traveling across it per day. This bridge reopening is anticipated by many as the bridge is expected to ease traffic in the area as work continues along Beekman Road.

Beekman road is experiencing reconstruction with new pavement and curve realignments, improved drainage, signage, and expanded shoulders. That work is expected to stop for winter at the end of November. The project is expected to be completed in the spring.