Dutchess County Announces Rabies Clinic

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral Health announced that a free rabies vaccination clinic for pets will be held later next month.

The clinic will be held on October 24, at the Public Safety Building, located at 505 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The clinic will offer Dutchess County residents the chance to get rabies shots free of charge for their dogs, cats, and domestic ferrets three months of age and older.

You must have proof of residency to obtain the shots. Non-residents will be charged a $10 fee. Walk-ins will not be permitted, and you must pre-register. To register visit DCSPCA.org, or call (845) 452-7722 ext: 417.

DBCH Commissioner A.K. Vaidian said:

While rabies is a 100% preventable disease, more than 59,000 people around the world die from rabies each year. World Rabies Day is an opportunity to reflect on our efforts to control this potentially deadly disease and remind ourselves that the fight is yet over. I want to encourage residents to make sure their pets’ vaccinations are up to date and individuals are taking proper precautions to be safe and healthy

For more information go to the Dutchess County rabies webpage.