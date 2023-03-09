Suspected Rabid Wildlife Frightening One Part of Hudson Valley

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health has issued a warning and are alerting residents about the issue. Many people in the Hudson Valley own a pet and some of them are kept outside for part of the day, Any pet owner knows your animal needs some kind of contact with the outside world, even if it's just for a short amount of time. However, rabid animals can create a very dangerous situation and one area has been having to deal with it.

What rabid animal warning has been issued in the Hudson Valley?

According to the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH), a recent warning went out to residents about the potential for a rabid fox in the area. The alleged rabid fox was reportedly last seen in the area on March 7th after an encounter with a resident. Yikes....

Where specifically has the rapid fox warning been issued?

The DBCH stated that the animal was spotted in the general vicinity of Oswego Road in the Town of Union Vale. Residents in the town are being advised to be extra cautious, keep pets away and to not approach the animal if they see it.

What signs should you look for that will show something is wrong with the animal?

Approaches people for food

Attacks leashed pets with owners

Chases joggers or bikers

What should you do if you see the alleged rabid fox?

Right away call the NYSDEC at their regional office at 845-256-3098. If there is any physical contact with you, your pet or the animal please call the DBCH at (845)-486-3404 during the week and (845)-431-6465 on the weekends.

Stay safe out there.

