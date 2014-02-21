What happened to the spirit of the Olympic games? Netherlands speedskating coach Jillert Anema had a lot of negative things to say about American athletics, and pretty much our way of life in general.

It appears Mr. Anema doesn't like American football. Like, REALLY doesn't like American football..and even goes on to blame football for injuring and ruining good athletes who might have been able to excel in other sports he seems to deem worthy...like speedskating.