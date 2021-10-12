If you're a sports fan here in New York, these are the COVID-19 vaccination requirements to attend games for each of the major teams in the state.

New York Yankees & Yankee Stadium

While you don't need proof of vaccination or even proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend any games at Yankee Stadium, you will need proof of vaccination to dine in. Any attendee 12 years old or older must have received at least one vaccine dose to eat at the following lounges and clubs in the stadium:

Legends Suite Club/Dining Room

Delta SKY360° Suite Club/Lounge

Ford Field MVP Club

Jim Beam Suite Lounge

Audi Yankees Club

Pepsi Lounge

Hard Rock Cafe Yankee Stadium

NYY Steak

New York Yankees Museum

You cannot use a negative COVID-19 test in lieu of proof of vaccination to enter the spaces listed above. You can get more information here.

New York Mets & Citi Field

Citi Field offers fans the opportunity to sit in a fully vaccinated section. Every attendee in the section must have received the full vaccine series,

Must have received their final vaccination dose at least 14 days prior to game date (i.e., second dose of Pfizer/Moderna or single dose of Johnson & Johnson). A CDC-issued COVID-19 vaccination card showing fully vaccinated status must be presented at the time of entry. An appropriate ID matching the name on the COVID-19 vaccination documentation.

Fans who want to attend games at Citi Field will not need to show proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID-19 test, except to enter any of the following locations,

Hyundai Club

Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House

Mets Hall of Fame & Museum

Get updates and more info here.

New York Rangers & Madison Square Garden

Anyone age 12 or older attending a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden must show proof of at least one vaccine dose. Full-vaccinated guests, who show proof that they received their full vaccination at least 14 days prior to the game, do not need to wear a mask while everyone else will. You can find more details here.

New York Islanders & Nassau Coliseum

Fans who are fully vaccinated can access the "Fully Vaccinated Sections." The requirements to sit in a fully vaccinated fan section are as follows,

Per New York State guidelines, ticketholders in Fully Vaccinated Sections must show proof of full vaccination to gain entry to the arena. Full vaccination means your final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must be administered at least 14 days before game day. Each ticketholder will be required to present proof of full vaccination to gain entry. Proof of full vaccination can be provided through paper form, digital application or through the State's Excelsior Pass.

Ticketholders will be required to show either a government-issued or school-issued photo ID that matches the name on your proof of vaccination. Children 16 years and under may sit in a Fully Vaccinated Section if the child is accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian, and the child presents an accepted negative COVID-19 test.

Fans who want to attend Rangers games in non-fully vaccinated sections must show one of the following,

-Proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the start of the game.

-Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of game day.

-Proof of full vaccination, which means your final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered at least 14 days before game day.

More details are available here.

Buffalo Sabres & KeyBank Center

In order to attend Sabres games at KeyBank Center, you will be required to provide proof that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, per an email. All guests ages 12 and older will need to meet the vaccination requirement. Just one dose will be needed from September 25, 2021, up until October 30. After that, starting on October 31, proof of full vaccination status will need to be provided for entry. Masks will not be required, but are encouraged. Kids under the age of 12-years-old will not be required to be vaccinated but must wear masks.

In order to verify vaccination status, one of the following will be required:

Paper Vaccination Card (No photos of the card will be accepted in place of the physical card), New York State Excelsior Pass, Digital Vaccination Card, Digital Vaccination Card from Outside NYS.

Here is where you can find more details.

New York Knicks & Madison Square Garden

Anyone age 12 or older attending a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden must show proof of at least one vaccine dose. Full-vaccinated guests, who show proof that they received their full vaccination at least 14 days prior to the game, do not need to wear a mask while everyone else will. You can find more details here.

Brooklyn Nets & Barclays Center

The Barclays Center, where the Nets play, requires proof of vaccination for entry,

Per current government guidelines for attending indoor events at venues such as Barclays Center, all guests ages 12 and older must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, which means you’ve had at least one dose of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination may be demonstrated by displaying a photo or hard copy of a CDC vaccination card, NYC COVID Safe App, New York State Excelsior App, or an official vaccination record (please note that the New York State Excelsior App is only available to those who are fully vaccinated). We ask that you have such proof readily available prior to arriving at the venue. Anyone 18 years or older must also present an appropriate ID with proof of vaccination, which must contain the name of the individual, and a photo of the individual or the individual’s date of birth. Examples of acceptable forms of identification include but are not limited to a driver’s license, non-driver government ID card, IDNYC card, passport, or school or work ID card.

You can visit the NBA's website for more info.

New York City FC & Yankee Stadium

You will not need proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend any games at Yankee Stadium. You will need proof of vaccination to dine in. Any attendee 12 years old or older must have received at least one vaccine dose to eat at lounges and clubs in the stadium. You can get more information here.

Buffalo Bills & Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium will begin requiring proof of vaccination for the home game this Sunday, September 26, 2021, against Washington. Proof of at least one dose will be required up until October 31. After Halloween, fans will have to prove they are fully vaccinated,

In compliance with the Erie County Department of Health's directive, all guests age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccination to attend Bills games at Highmark Stadium until October 31st, at which point guests will be required to provide proof of complete vaccination. Guests age 12 and older will no longer need to wear masks due to the vaccination requirements. Guests under 12 will not be required to have received a COVID-19 vaccination but will be required to wear a mask at all times while at Highmark Stadium.

More details are available here.

New York Giants & MetLife Stadium

Guests attending Giants' games at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey are not required to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter the stadium. Face masks are not required either. Find more info here.

New York Jets & MetLife Stadium

The Jets also play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the Giants play. Per the COVID-19 policy listed on the Jets' website, no vaccine is required to attend games,

As permitted by current New Jersey policies on businesses and gatherings, MetLife Stadium will operate at full capacity with no physical distancing requirements. Proof of vaccination and face masks are not required for entry. However, in accordance with the NJ Department of Health recommendations, all guests – regardless of vaccination status – are strongly encouraged to wear face masks in indoor public spaces such as restrooms, clubs, elevators and suites.

You can visit the Jets' website for more details.

Get our free mobile app