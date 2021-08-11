Dunkin’ Pumpkin to Return to Hudson Valley Locations This Month

I can't wait to hear all your pumpkin slander.

There are many people across the Hudson Valley who scoff when they see anything pumpkin related pop up before the official start of fall. If you didn't know September 21st is the fall equinox, also known as the first day of fall.

To be honest, that's way too long to wait for pumpkin spice.

Dunkin' knows that and they have made a big move. On Wednesday, August 11th, Dunkin' announced they are bringing back Pumpkin Spice on August 18th.

Check out the Instagram tease:

They're also releasing their fall menu. According to a press release, Dunkin is releasing a handful of new fun fall options. This includes a new Dunkin' Pumpkin cold brew "made with pumpkin flavor swirl, topped with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping."

You can look forward to not only enjoying Dunkin' Pumpkin but new apple flavors too, for instance Dunkin' has added Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers, and an Apple Cider Donut to the menu.

The return of Dunkin' Pumpkin isn't the only sign that fall is here in the Hudson Valley. Spirit Halloween locations have been popping up in their usual spots in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers and Kingston. Haunted attractions like the Headless Horseman in Ulster Park are also announcing their 2021 seasons.

If you're looking for tasty pumpkin beverages of the adult variety, there are a handful of hard pumpkin ciders and beers that are made locally here in the Hudson Valley like Awestruck out of Walton New York.

Is it too early for fall? Are you a pumpkin spice fan or are you completely over it?

