PHOTOS: Massive Response for Dump Truck Fire on Route 9

Numerous firetrucks and nearly two dozen firefighters descended on a massive dump truck that had caught fire and was billowing smoke on Route 9 this weekend. Photos show just how important the swift response was to avoiding a bigger emergency.

Dump Truck Fire in Lower Hudson Valley

"We were alerted to a reported Dump Truck on Fire on northbound Route 9 on the Croton River Bridge", began a recent post from the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department. "Units arrived finding tires, suspension components and other truck parts on fire". Northbound lanes were closed as first responders rushed to the scene.

Extinguishing the Flames

Instead of the contents of the truck, it was the truck itself that was on fire. Using multiple hoses, firefighters aimed their efforts (and their water) underneath the hulking vehicle. While traffic waited on either side of the Croton River Bridge, Engine 119 got to work.

Croton-on-Hudson, NY Volunteer Fire Department

Croton-on-Hudson is an all-volunteer fire company with more than 100 years of history under their belts. In November alone, the department reported responses to over 40 separate calls, including fires, motor vehicle accidents, and gas leaks.

Get Involved

In fact, as soon as the fire was cleared on Route 9, members immediately responded to another call. The department is always looking to add more first responders to their ranks, and interested volunteers are encouraged to email info@crotonfd.org for more information.

