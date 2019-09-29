Dumbfounded New York Man Thinks He Sees Mountain Lion [VIDEO]

Kenneth Noka was out one night in Saranac Lake when he thought he saw a mountain lion. Of course, the first instinct for many people is to grab your camera and start recording. But was it really a mountain lion?

Noka's girlfriend posted the video on Facebook sparking a debate among posters whether it was really a mountain lion, or a bobcat?

Syracuse.com did a little research and after reaching out to a professor at Cornell, the anser appears to be a no. Professor Paul Curtis of the Department of Natural Resources said:

It’s definitely a bobcat with the short tail with a black tip.

Cougars occasionally pass through New York, but there are no known breeding populations in the state.

According to the New York state DEC websiteEastern cougars (mountain lions) do not have a native, self sustaining population in New York State. They have been absent from this state since the late 1800s; however, there have been a few isolated sightings. Each sighting involved cougars that are not native to New York.

