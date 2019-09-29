Dumbfounded New York Man Thinks He Sees Mountain Lion [VIDEO]

Kenneth Noka was out one night in Saranac Lake when he thought he saw a mountain lion. Of course, the first instinct for many people is to grab your camera and start recording. But was it really a mountain lion?

Noka's girlfriend posted the video on Facebook sparking a debate among posters whether it was really a mountain lion, or a bobcat?

Syracuse.com did a little research and after reaching out to a professor at Cornell, the anser appears to be a no. Professor Paul Curtis of the Department of Natural Resources said:

It’s definitely a bobcat with the short tail with a black tip. Cougars occasionally pass through New York, but there are no known breeding populations in the state.

According to the New York state DEC website: Eastern cougars (mountain lions) do not have a native, self sustaining population in New York State. They have been absent from this state since the late 1800s; however, there have been a few isolated sightings. Each sighting involved cougars that are not native to New York.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO