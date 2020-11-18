Drive-By Visits with Santa Claus

Welcome to the holiday season of 2020. We made it through St. Patty’s Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day and countless birthdays and graduations. And we’ll do our best to get through Thanksgiving. But can we get through the Christmas Holiday Season during a global pandemic? The answer is, of course we will. We have no choice.

It seems as though Santa’s Lap will be getting a much needed break this year. His lap will get a break, but Santa will not. Because there is still a way for you and your kids to have your annual visit with Santa Claus. It’s just the 2020 global pandemic way.

Santa Claus IS coming to town. The town of East Fishkill, that is. Santa will be at the Community Center at 890 Route 82 on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 5PM - 6:30PM for a drive-by, no contact visit with you and your family. The visits will be followed by a festive fireworks display at Hopewell Recreation Park at 6:30PM.

Visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Community Center will include a goody bag for the kids, music and a light display. Then head on over to the Hopewell Recreation Park to view the fun holiday fireworks display. It’s how we celebrate the holidays in 2020. But at least we're celebrating, and that's all that counts.

Social Distancing is required for this event, and masks must be worn when social distancing is not possible. For more information about the drive-by visits with Santa on Dec. 6, check out the facebook event page.