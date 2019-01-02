Hudson Valley Goats Want To Feast On Your Christmas Tree – Here’s How To Donate

For those that have a real Christmas tree, it's probably getting to be that time of year when you need to get the ornaments and lights off, and get the tree outside before you have more needles on the floor than on the tree. Before you toss your tree to the curb, have you thought about 'upcycling' this year?

Consider donating your tree to a local farm for Hudson Vally goats to feast on as a holiday treat!

Heres What You Need To Do In Order To Donate Your Christmas Tree to Hudson Valley Goats

It's not a baaaaaad idea to consider donating your Christmas trees (and even wreaths) to feed hungry goats at local farms, as the animals love them to snack on. It is important, though, to know that donations must meet certain criteria. Trees cannot contain any tinsel or spray of any kind, no chemicals, and this includes fake snow. Some farms will only accept donations of trees that have not been flocked.

Obviously all ornaments and decor must be completely removed as to not harm the hungry goats, this is also important to keep in mind when donating any wreaths as well.

Where Can You Donate Your Christmas Tree To Hudson Valley Goats/Farms?

33 Valley Farm Road in Millbrook is currently collecting tree and wreath donations for their hungry goats, more information can be found here if you are a member of the Hudson Valley Yard Sale Facebook group.

Saddle Ridge Farm at 85 Pancake Hollow Rd in Highland/Town of Lloyd is also currently accepting Christmas tree donations for their goats. You can contact them through the farm's Facebook page to coordinate drop off information.

Darlin Doe Farm shared on their social media pages that their goats love eating Christmas Trees, and they have a drop off spot on the farm located at 305 Wire Road in Germantown.

