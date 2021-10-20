Don’t Freak Out When Gas Hits $5 Per Gallon in New York, Do This

Will gas get to be more than $5 per gallon in New York State? At this point because of COVID, hurricanes and now not enough trucks (or drivers) to deliver the gasoline to the gas stations, it is almost a guarantee that it will reach the $5 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. So? What do you do?

Here are a few things that I have been told over the years to help stretch "that gasoline dollar:"

Get gasoline first thing in the morning or at night, after the sun goes down. Why do we need to do this? There is some scientific reason, but I just hear my Dad telling me to do it.

Find out which gas stations in near your home or work, have gas sales. Often stations will offer 3 to 5 cents off for filling up on a particular day of the week.

Look for special offers at your grocery store when you buy particular gift cards. I look every week to see which gift cards offer extra 'gas bucks' at Stop & Shop. If the gift card is something I will use or that I can save to use as a holiday gift or for someones birthday, I will buy the gift card and then use that extra savings off at the gas pumps.

You can also check out your grocery store flyer for which items will give you extra savings, i.e., buy five of these items this week, get another 300 or 500 gas points. Now, this only helps savings, if you actually need the product.

So, you have those extra cents off? Do you need 20 gallons? Make sure to fill up at around 1/4 of a tank, but you only have a 12 or 13 gallon tank? Why not bring an extra gas can or two to purchase the gasoline when you are getting the discount? If you are going to use it within a few weeks you do not need to add a gas stabilizer to it.

These are just a few things that you can do when gas creeps up over or close to $5 per gallon, actually you can do all of these things right now. Well, if it keeps going up even more, you can always carpool or get a bicycle? Yeah, me neither.

