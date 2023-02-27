Don’t Drive In New York: ‘Treacherous’ Travel For Hudson Valley

Residents in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York are told to stay off the roads as travel could be "treacherous" or "difficult."

Winter Storm Warnings or Advisories have been issued for all of the Hudson Valley, New York City and upstate New York

New York State Residents Told To Avoid Traveling

101520249 Roger Mcclean loading...

The Hudson Valley is gearing up for its first major snowstorm of the winter. Forecasters believe anywhere from 3 to 11 issues of snow will fall across the region.

Hudson Valley Weather is warning residents to avoid travel Monday night into Tuesday morning.

"Travel overnight into Tuesday morning will be treacherous and should be avoided if possible. We will see some downslope shadowing across the river valley and points east where lower totals can be expected," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

'Difficult Travel In Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Westchester counties

bulldozer removing snow Getty Stock/ThinkStock loading...

Snow is expected to start falling Monday night between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the storm won’t let up until around Tuesday evening.

Travel could be very difficult during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel Could Be 'Difficult' On Route 17, Interstate 8f in New York

The National Weather Service from Binghamption also says to avoid major roads in the region.

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area Getty Images loading...

"Travel could be very difficult..., especially along I-88 and Route 17 in NY and I-84," National Weather Service Binghamton writes in its Winter Storm Warning.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts 3 to 10 inches of snow will fall across the region.

The Weather Channel believes parts of Ulster County, like Kingston, and Sullivan County will likely see the most snow. Orange and Dutchess counties could see 4 to 8 inches.

Winter Storm Warning For Orange, Rockland, Putnam, and Westchester Counties; Winter Storm Advisory For Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Suffolk, Nassau

Winter Storm Warnings For Ulster, Greene, Schoharie, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Fulton, Montgomery, Hamilton, Warren, and southern Herkimer Counties.

Winter Storm Warning For Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties

Timeline For First Major Snowstorm For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City

CLICK HERE to find out when snow is expected to start falling, and how long it will last, near your home.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state