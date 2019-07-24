Donald Trump Tweets About Hudson Valley Man Who Passed Away

President Donald Trump is remembering and honoring a legendary man from the Hudson Valley.

Robert Morgenthau died at the age of 99 on Sunday at Lenox Hill Hospital after a battle with a short illness. He was just 10 days from his 100th birthday.

Morgenthau worked as a practicing lawyer and philanthropist through his final days. He was Manhattan's longest-serving District Attorney and oversaw around 3.5 million cases as DA.

Tuesday afternoon, Trump tweeted about Morgenthau's passing.

Morgenthau grew up with his family in New York City and on his family's farm in East Fishkill. He became friends with Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt in Hyde Park. While working as Manhattan's District Attorney, he spent his weekend working on the 272-acre Fishkill Farms.

Law & Order prosecutor Adam Schiff, played by actor Steven Hill, was based off Morgenthau.

