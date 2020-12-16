Domestic Violence Arrest In Hudson Valley

It was revealed that other incidents had occurred in this case, according to officials.

On December 11, the New York State Police from the Brewster barracks arrested 46-year-old James Buser, of Southeast, NY for strangulation in the second degree, a class D felony, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor, according to officials.

On December 10, a domestic incident in August was allegedly reported. After being investigated, it was found that there had reportedly been multiple incidents where Buser chocked the victim back in 2019 and broke the victim's television the following year.

Buser was arraigned before the town of Patterson court and released on his own recognizance.