The men face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Peter Mami, 41, and 32-year-old James Taylor both of Orange County were indicted on Wednesday for allegedly possessing and intending to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. The announcement was made on Thursday, by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration New York Division.

Taylor and Mami possessed with the intent to distribute approximately two kilograms of cocaine, according to the indictment and a previously filed criminal complaint, on March 2, 2020.

Two kilograms of cocaine has a street value in the United States around $192,000, according to Statista which analyzed data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

If convicted, Taylor and Mami each face at least 5 years and up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 4 years and up to life, officials say.