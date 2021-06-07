2 Members Of The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Coming To Syracuse

More artists are announcing they will be hitting the road this summer. Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame announced a show at St. Joes for this summer.

Added to the ever-growing lineup coming to Central New York this summer are James Taylor and Jackson Browne. James Taylor went into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. And not all too terribly long after, Jackson Brown was inducted into the hallowed hall in 2004. Both artists have had long and successful careers with numerous incredible and highly recognizable hits.

Tickets are set to go on sale for this show on Friday, June 11th at 10 a.m. The show will take place at St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Sunday, August 22nd. Luckily for you, we have your hook up to win a pair of tickets.

Listen in starting tomorrow for your chance to win a pair before they even go on sale. It's so easy to get your hands on tickets too. At 8 a.m. each day we will be telling you what the James Taylor or Jackson Browne song of the day is. You'll be able to get that info from the free 96.1 The Eagle app. Make sure you remember what the song is and then just listen in throughout your workday for a shot to win the tickets with Vinnie. When you hear the song, just be caller number 10. Then you will be on your way to St. Joes.

Word of advice, fill your gas tank before you go to the show. That way you don't run on empty.

