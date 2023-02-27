Is Your Hudson Valley Eye Doctor Doing This One Thing for You?

Do you have glasses or contact lenses? Do you think that the only place you can get them is at your eye doctor's office? Are you like me and want to take advantage of all the places that advertise super inexpensive glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses but are worried that you will upset your eye doctor when you ask for your prescription?

Eyeglass and contact lens wearers, you can do it. Get your prescription.

Get our free mobile app

What happened the first time I asked for my prescription from my eye doctor's office?

grki grki loading...

I kept wanting to try to take advantage of all those places that had '2 pairs for $100' or sunglasses for $1 when you order prescription glasses or even all of the online glasses sites that would give me different color option and shape options, but I was really nervous about asking for that prescription. When I finally got the courage to ask the associate at the office, I do feel like I got a bit of attitude for it. Yes, I was polite and said, "Can I get a copy of the prescription for my records?"

After what I perceived to be a bit of huffing and puffing, the prescription for my new glasses was written down for me.

Here's a shocker, they have to give it to you! They have to give the eyeglasses or contact lenses prescription info to you.

Hands holding sight glasses in front of optician sight chart. Stephane Noiret loading...

Yes! The Federal Trade Commission refers to it as the "Contact Lens Rule." This basically says that you as a consumer get to have the prescription information (you shouldn't even have to ask for it) so you can shop around and get the best type of lenses or glasses that work for you.

If you find yourself in a situation where the doctor's office is refusing to give you the information, you can actually report them to the FTC.

Do You Remember These Vintage McDonald's Glasses? Long before we had the luxury of finding collectibles on the internet, we had to remember to get to our local McDonald's every week to get the next collectible glass. Yes, back in the late 70s and into the 1990s, McDonald's offered some really cool glasses. Here's a look at some of them that I found on eBay.

Peek Inside The Century-Old Doctor Dormitory For Sale In Portland, Maine The original home of a Portland power couple, William and Mary Cate Thomas, a majestic property at 120 West St. is officially for sale for the very first time. Its first life was housing a large family and its second life was as a doctor dormitory for Maine Medical Center. What does the third act have in store?