Does Anybody Else Feel Like Every Day is the Same?

It's a random question I know, but I feel like there might be some people out there who feel my pain.

I understand that we're still in the middle of a pandemic, and we have to wear a mask, and all that stuff, but honestly, I feel like I'm stuck in the movie Groundhog Day, and I'm Bill Murray just waking up reliving the same day, every day, over and over and over again.

It boggles my mind that we've been enduring this pandemic for nearly a year, and we have the vaccine being distributed and we seem to be on the verge of possibly getting out of this terrible situation we've been subjected to for so long now. It's just strange that we wake up, go to work, and go home. Seems pretty typical, but there used to be other things in the middle, like dinners out, or a trip to an amusement park, but now our options are so limited.

I'll be honest, I've always loved being home, but now I'm at the point now where I've had my fill and I'm longing for a vacation away or a spontaneous trip to anywhere at this point, just for a change of scenery. I know that we'll get through this eventually, but damn, that eventually is taking forever to arrive.

While I was hopeful that 2021 would bring less of this nonsense, it seems that most of the year will be a long continuation of 2020. Let's hope for a sooner ending, enough is enough already.