So here's some "hard news" for a rather slow news day.

CBS NY is reporting that doctors in the Bronx are completely baffled at what they're calling an "exceedingly rare" medical condition. Doctors at the Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center say a 63 year-old man's penis is literally turning to bone. Yikes. How did this happen?

The man's long and hard journey apparently began with a simple fall to the pavement. The doctors told the the medical journal Urology Case Reports:

He was walking on the side walk with his cane when he fell onto his buttocks. Shortly thereafter, he started to have a left knee pain.

CBS says that when the docs did an X-ray on the man's pelvis, that's when they came to the rather stiff conclusion. The Lincoln Center's doctors say the unidentified man suffers from a very rare case of ossification, or the abnormal formation of bone.

Penile ossification remains a relatively rare condition being mentioned in very few journals.

Less than forty cases of bonafide boners have been reported in medical journals, according to CBS.

CBS says the man left the hospital early against doctor's orders. And while he remains a medical mystery, New York's very own forever boner man continues to hobble the streets in search of who knows what.

