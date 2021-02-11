When we're children, we take such pride in the trophies we earn and display them proudly, but as adults most likely those treasures are sitting in a box in the attic or basement. When are we supposed to get rid of these things?

As I was watching television, Hoarders, of course, a woman had to make a decision about getting rid of a box of trophies that a friend gave her. That made me think about the fact that I have a box of trophies up in my attic that I've had for decades at this point. These trophies used to be displayed proudly when I was a kid and wanted to show that we won the championship or I was an all-star. Now, not so much.

But, as an adult, we stash these things away in an attic or basement for our entire lives only for someone else to have to deal with at some point. I recently cleaned out my attic and came across this box of memories, and I immediately smiled, thinking about those happy times as a child. Maybe that's why we do it, so every once and a while we can come across these moments in time and have happy thoughts.

I'll be honest, as much as I don't see a real need to keep them, I don't see myself ever getting rid of them, at least not now. I have also lost a lot of personal belongings over the years, and have managed to hold on to the things that mean the most to me. They will remain in their comfy spot in the attic for now.

Do you still have your childhood trophies? Leave your comments below.