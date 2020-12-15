Do What You Want, But Please Don’t Lie to Me

The holidays are upon us, and that means we have some serious decisions to make. Will we spend the holidays with loved ones? Will we isolate and try keep ourselves and our families safe from COVID-19? These are not easy decisions, but we all have to make them.

I have decided that we will not see family for the holidays. We did not have any company for Thanksgiving, nor did we go anywhere. It’s just the right decision for me. I know other people that live alone, and they chose to spend Thanksgiving with their children and grandchildren. And I actually get it. Some people find it worth the risk. And if that’s what works for you, who am I to tell you that you’re wrong? But please don’t lie to me.

Don’t tell me that you stick within your little bubble of six people when two of those six are children that go to school a couple of days a week. Or when the parents of those children are going to work, out to dinner, or putting pictures on facebook of their maskless mini-vacations. I’m friendly with a woman who says her bubble is her little family, but her little family had extra people at their Thanksgiving table. People that she is sure don’t go anywhere or see anyone. How can you be so sure? The same way that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, your bubble is only as safe as the least safe person in that bubble. And no, we shouldn’t have a cup of tea one of these days. The risk may be worth it for you, but it’s not for me.

I think there is a big problem of people fooling themselves, or even worse fooling others into believing that they are isolating when in fact they are not. Isolation is a big commitment and some people are just not up to the task. That’s fine for you, but at least be honest about. It will protect those that think it would be fine to see you for a few minutes during the holidays when it very well may not be.

Whatever you choose to do, I wish you the happiest and healthiest holiday that you could possibly have in 2020. Be smart, be safe, and be honest with yourself and others. See you in the summer?