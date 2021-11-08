Do These 5 Things if You Are in a Car Accident in New York State

Hopefully you have not been in a car accident and you will not be in one any time soon, but say it happens? What are you legally required to do if you are in one? Are you suddenly thinking back to the drivers test? Yeah, me too.

Here is what you need to do, if you are ever in a car accident/incident in New York State:

Stop. If you can, pull to the side of the road and get out of the flow of traffic. If you have a cell phone, take photos of the scene before you move anything, then move the cars out of the way of oncoming traffic. Make sure that none of the cars are leaking gasoline. If they are, do not move them and call the police immediately.

If there is damage to your car, another car or to anything else, you need to exchange your information with the other driver. You will need to include your name, address, drivers license, vehicle registration and insurance info.

If you have done damage to someone's property, you will need to make an attempt to contact them, and give them your info as well.

If anyone is hurt or injured, you will need to contact the police, and have a police report filed.

Lastly, if you are in a crash that involves an injury or fatality, or if the accident involves more than $1000 in damage, then you will need to report it to the DMV, and your insurance company.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Take a Weekend Road Trip to These 10 Unusual Landmarks in New York

Rundown Ulster County Roadside Motel Transformed into Chic Getaway Check Out Norsdale, a Brand New Ulster County Resort

The Most Dangerous Roads In New York - Two Are In The Capital Region