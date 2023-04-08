How to Discourage Bears from Hanging Out in Hudson Valley Yards

Have you looked out your back or front window only to see a bear walking through your yard? Maybe you woke up one morning and found your trash cans completely ripped apart and all over the lawn? Raccoon? Could be, but this time of the year, Spring and Summer, it is more than likely to be a bear.

How can you minimize the risk of a bear hanging out in your yard? Aren't they supposed to be afraid of people? What can you do to not make your yard so enticing to bears and their families?

What can you do to keep the bears out of your yard?

147719744 photographybyJHWilliams loading...

While there is no 100% guaranteed way to keep bears out of your yard, there are a few things that you can do to minimize their desire to stay in your yard. The most important one is to minimize their access to anything you might have in your yard that they would equate to food. Hey, they have been in a long winter sleep and are just now starting to come out of hibernation, they are hungry! This means pulling your bird feeders, putting them away and taking the time to attach or secure the trash cans, so they don't get ripped apart by a hungry bear.

What should you do about the bar-b-que grills in the yard? Or the chicken coop or the beehives?

178592679 JimVallee loading...

The grills need to be cleaned regularly. They smell like whatever delicious items that you last cooked. Cleaning them will get rid of that tasty smell and make them less desirable to bears and their cubs.

If you have a beehive or a chicken coop, you need to take extra precautions to keep the bears out, fencing is a deterrent, but not something that will keep the bears completely out of your hive or your coop. Do you have tips that you would like to share with us? We would love to pass them on. Stay safe and remember do not get near the bears, they will hurt you, given the opportunity.

