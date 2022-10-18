10-year-old Boy Attacked by Black Bear in Grandparents Yard

A 250-pound black bear attacked a young boy twice while he was playing at his grandparent's Connecticut home.

A real-life nightmare came true for one Connecticut grandfather on Sunday, as he watched his 10-year-old grandson playing in the backyard get attacked twice by a black bear.

Attack One

The nightmare started around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in the town of Morris while the young boy was playing near a trampoline in the yard when a bear emerged from thick woods behind the house and attacked according to the boy's wheelchair-bound grandfather James Bulter.

Bulter told the Waterbury Republican-American that he was in the yard doing some yard work about 10 yards away when his grandson yelled out, "I heard him yell bear and when I looked up, I saw his leg in the bear’s mouth and the bear trying to drag him across the lawn".

Reacting as quickly as possible Butler went and grabbed a metal flat bar and wheeled his chair as close to the bear as he could to try and free his grandson but was unable to get close enough to the bear to hit it but he was able to throw the bar at the bear’s head. His throw hit the bear and it released his struggling grandson.

Canva Canva loading...

Attack Two

The loud screaming from the boy alerted nearby neighbors who raced over to the yard to help and when one neighbor arrived, the bear came back and grabbed the boy a second time and was using its claws to try and roll the boy over onto his back.

Canva Canva loading...

One Neighbor's Response

Neighbor Jonathan Digimas told the Republican-American that the bear returned and he grabbed a pipe and started yelling at it to try and scare it off. His quick action managed to scare the bear off of the boy but it wasn't done terrorizing the family.

Canva Canva loading...

Bear Tries a Third Time

With the family safely inside the house, the bear came back a third time and according to Butler the bear returned and walked up their wheelchair ramp, stood at a screen door at the top of the ramp, and looked inside, "We thought he was coming through the screen! No doubt he was a big threat." As first responders arrived on the scene, one Connecticut state trooper rattled the door near the bear and that scared him off according to Butler.

Butler also said that a short time later he heard three gunshots in the area and was told that the bear was shot and killed.

How's the Boy?

The 10-year-old boy was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and according to his grandfather, those injuries include a puncture wound to his thigh, bite marks on one foot and ankle, and claw marks on his back.

6 Hikes To Explore Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley Coming across abandoned ruins really spices up a hike. Check out these Hudson Valley trails that take you back in time.