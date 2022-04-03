Bring in The Bird Feeder! Bears are Leaving their H.V. Dens

We're surrounded by wildlife in the Hudson Valley and this time of the year, Hudson Valley residents need a little reminder as visitors might make their way to your neighborhood.

It's no surprise to us Hudson Valley natives, that we are surrounded by wildlife. Deer, turkeys, bobcats, and, of course, bears. We see it all. But sometimes we need a little reminder.

Hudson Valley Bear Season

The Department of Environmental Conservation shared that by April 1st, you should probably bring your bird feeders in. Why you may ask? We'll let the DEC explain:

Remember to take your bird feeders down by April 1. As hungry bears start leaving their dens in the spring, things like bird feeders, pet food, and trash can attract bears and other animals, potentially leading to conflicts between humans and wildlife. Bears are are opportunistic feeders and will remember where they find easy food, then return to that location frequently.

Black Bears are, "opportunistic feeders" which means they remember locations where they were able to access food easily, which in turn will make them repeat customers. According to the DEC, intentionally feeding black bears is not only dangerous, creating human-bear conflicts, but also illegal.

If you have a black bear problem, the DEC suggests contacting your regional DEC office.

How to Reduce Human-Bear Conflicts at Home

Here are a few other ways to reduce human-bear conflicts at your home as explained by the DEC:

Remove the grease can from grills after every use . Turn the grill on "High" for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors off the grill.

. Turn the grill on "High" for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors off the grill. Do not place food outside to attract wildlife . Any food items used to attract birds, squirrels, or other wildlife will also attract bears.

. Any food items used to attract birds, squirrels, or other wildlife will also attract bears. Do not feed pets outside . Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear.

. Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear. Do not operate refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches . Bears can smell what is inside.

. Bears can smell what is inside. Electric Fencing is an effective tool for keeping bears out of apiaries, chicken coops, compost, and gardens.

Have you had a bear encounter? We'd love to hear your stories. Share them with us on social media or through the station's app.

New York DEC New Rules For Deer and Bear Hunting As you prepare for the fall deer and bear hunting season, you need to be aware of these new rules just adopted by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

Hudson Valley Wildlife Gallery The Hudson Valley is full of wildlife. Here are just a few of our furry, slithery, and feather friends that might frequent your backyard. Please reach out and let us know which creature we may have left off the list.