As of now, the state of New York still does not have an official state dinosaur.

Part of that has to due to with the lack of good fossil finds across the state. Unfortunately, a lot of changes and unfolding of the earth over hundreds of millions of years in this region has made New York a poor area to find many dinosaur or prehistoric mammal fossils.

However, one of the most famous species of dinosaurs is coming to New York, and is exposed to fetch quite a few dollars at an upcoming auction.

Nearly Complete Stegosaurus Fossil On Display in New York

The New York Post reports that "a nearly perfect 150-million-year-old Stegosaurus fossil" will soon hit the block at the next Sotheby’s auction in New York July 17.

The fossil named Apex, stands 11 feet and is 27 feet long from nose to tail, says the Post. Paleontologists say that nearly 80% of dinosaur's bones were recovered, making it "one if not the most complete and best preserved of its kind".

Sotheby's estimates the fossil will go for $4 million to $6 million dollars at auction.

What are Some Dinosaurs That Were Discovered Here in New York?

According to Hudson Valley Magazine, the footprints of what could have been a carnivore known as coelophysis were discovered near Albany in 1972. However, this species was more commonly found in what is now modern day New Mexico, so the results are inconclusive.

New York does have an official state fossil though.

Eurypterus Remipes was a creature that lived over 400 million years ago during the Silurian Age. It is distant relative of modern day king crabs and sea scorpions. It is said to have lived at the bottom of the shallow sea that covered an area where New York state now lies.