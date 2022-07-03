Did You Know Weed Orchards Was in a Famous NY Lottery Commercial?

Hey, ya never know. That, of course, is the motto when it comes to the New York Lotto. Something that I never knew? Milton was featured in a pretty popular lotto advertisement.

So I want you to rewind back to the year 2002. Yeah, we're going back 20 years so dust out the cobwebs. Remember the extremely catchy lotto commercial where folks across the state would sing:

If I had a million dollars...

And they would round it off with the infamous..."I'd be rich!"

Well, part of that commercial was filmed at Weed Orchards and Winery. According to a Facebook post over the weekend, the extremely popular winery and orchard played a little role in the Super Bowl commercial. They write:

Before the Housewives came to the farm, the NY Lottery saw our signs on the road and showed up asking if anyone wanted to be in a commercial. It aired for the first time during the Super Bowl in 2002. Papa Weed, Papa and Carol Dickson, and our sweet dog Duke all made the commercial. Can’t believe this was 20 years ago

Watch the commercial below:

"IF I HAD A MILLION DOLLARS" from Reel As Dirt on Vimeo.

Personally, I think NY Lotto should do an updated version with another visit to Marlboro.

Weed Orchards and Winery is a popular stop for Hudson Valley locals, but celebrities also like to stop by and pop a squat. Literally.

The stars of The Real Housewives of New York made a stop at Weed for an episode that aired back in May of 2020 where Sonja Morgan infamously urinated in the corn maze.

