Did the Snow Bring Out the Worst in You?

The first snowstorm of the year has come and gone, and it left a large amount of snow for us to clean up. Did you notice more people on edge due to the storm?

The first storm of the year was a big leaving nearly two-feet of snow in some parts of the Hudson Valley. By my house, it appears that we got somewhere around 12-15 inches. Luckily it wasn't hat really wet heavy snow, but it was still annoying, to say the least.

One thing I noticed is that everybody seemed to more on edge with the arrival. So many people being negative and moody. Maybe it's the fact that we're in the middle of a never-ending pandemic and people can't handle a snowstorm on top of all the nonsense we've been through over the months.

I feel at this point, we have all been pushed to the limit and the slightest thing will make us lose it. It's completely understandable, but we have to try and stay positive, especially this time of year.

I tried not to fall victim to the negativity, but I did, unfortunately. I was doing fine, but I have a problem handling people's ignorance, so I found myself flipping out and acting just like all the other negative people. My reasons for flipping out were justified in my opinion, but I still shouldn't have let it get to me.

I guess we have to live and let learn and try not to let the negative people get under our skin.