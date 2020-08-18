Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper were spotted dining at a popular restaurant not far from the Hudson Valley.

Cooper has been spending some his time during the COVID-19 pandemic at a home on Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield, Conn, Real Estate Informed reports. During his time in Connecticut, The Hangover actor has been spotted at a number of restaurants in Fairfield County.

In late July, Cooper was joined by actor friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Connecticut. The three were spotted eating lunch together at Bartaco on Wilton Road in Westport, Conn, according to the Greenwich Time.

Bartaco's website says the restaurant combines fresh, upscale street food with a coastal vibe in a relaxed environment. There is one Bartaco in the Hudson Valley, in Port Chester. In Connecticut, there are Bartaco locations Stamford, West Hartford and Westport.

Cooper and DiCaprio also were spotted boating together on the Long Island Sound, i95 Rock reports.

DiCaprio and Pitt starred in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. Pitt credits Coopper with helping him get sober.

"I got sober because of this guy," Pitt said about Cooper after Cooper presented Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor award at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala "And every day's been happier ever since...I love you and I thank you."