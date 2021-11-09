‘Devastation:’ Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant Must Close
A Hudson Valley restaurant that some say serves the best Italian food is being forced to close.
The owner of Piccola Trattoria on Cedar Street in Dobbs Ferry took to Facebook to inform customers of some bad news.
The popular Italian restaurant is closing for an unknown amount of time due to construction.
"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support throughout the years, and especially during the recent challenging months. As many of you know, our current location is being developed and will be under construction soon," Chef Sergio Pennacchio wrote on Facebook.
The eatery which offers "the charm and comfort of a real Italian Trattoria" will close on Saturday, Nov. 13.
"It is a difficult and emotional decision, but the time has come to step back as the development takes place. We are working closely with our landlord and look forward to returning Piccola Trattoria to its beautiful new space upon completion of the project," Pennacchio adds.
Customers were sad to learn their favorite Italian restaurant must close. One person described the closure as "devastation."
"You know our feelings about this (devastation), but we know this is only temporary no matter what the next iteration is," Audra Moran wrote on Facebook about the closure.
Pennacchio does not know how long the restaurant will be closed, but he's hoping to find a location for takeout and catering.
"In the meantime, we are finalizing arrangements for an interim takeout and catering location. You will still be able to order your favorite Piccola Trattoria dishes! We will keep in touch with updates and further details," Pennacchio said.
