Latest Information on Devastating Yorktown School Bus Crash

Late last week a scary scene developed in Westchester County after an early morning collision involving a school bus and another pedestrian vehicle. At the time of the incident, the school was carrying some students and multiple were injured to varying in severity as a result of the accident.

School Bus Crash Details

The incident in question occurred in Yorktown and was first reported around 9:30 a.m Friday morning, April 12, 2024. The accident occurred on route 132 near the southbound entrance to the Taconic State Parkway. Numerous reports, including one from CBS News indicate that the accident occurred when the driver of a Hummer SUV "...cut in front of the bus" and then slammed into it.

Reports initially indicated that the driver of the Hummer SUV could have sustained a type of "medical emergency" which lead to the collision. That piece of information was later withdrawn due to what was called an "internal police department miscommunication". After the collision, the damage to both vehicles was evident with both vehicles front ends smashed in.

The reports go to state that the sound from the impact of the crash alerted numerous neighbors in the area, some of which did their best to help in the situation. When first responders arrived, they immidiately began attending to the injured people. In total the bus driver, 5 students on the bus, the driver of the Hummer SUV and the person in the Hummer's passenger seat all sustained injuries.

Bus Crash Injuries

According to the reports, the bus driver and the 5 students ranging between 17-20 years old, all sustained and were treated for "minor injuries". The occupants of the Hummer SUV appear to have gotten the worse end of the accident, as both individuals were hospitalized for their injuries.

The occupant in the passenger seat of the Hummer had what were described as "non-life threatening injuries". The driver of the Hummer was listed with "serious injuries" and in critical condition. The accident shut down Old Yorktown road for several hours on Friday but later reopened.

Currently, no further updates are available regarding the condition of the driver and officials are still investigating the event.

