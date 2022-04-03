13 Highly Recommended Dentists Near Poughkeepsie

Fear of the Dentist

Why are so many of us scared of the dentist? I have no problem going into a doctor's office anymore, but a dentist office? I am shivering down to my shoes. I think one reason why is because we don't go to the dentist nearly as much as we should, and we develop a sense of guilt and fear out of that.

What Does Facebook Have to Say?

For me, it's been a couple of years now since I've been to the dentist. I definitely have not gone since the pandemic hit, but I can't remember exactly when in college I went. Regardless, I'm in need of a new dentist because the one I used to go to retired. So, I turned to my Facebook friends for some recommendations. In all honesty, I felt like I would be lucky if I received a couple, but oh boy, did my Facebook friends pull through in the comment sections! A few places were seconded, but for the most part, each comment had something different. One person even said, "We aren't helping, are we?" commenting on how many different recommendations there were. In actuality, I am happy to see so many highly recommended and competent dentist offices around the area that so many of my friends and family feel comfortable going to.

Here is What I Got...

As I sift through the comments and figure out where would be the best place for me, I figured I share some of the information with you. Below are 13 dentistries around Poughkeepsie that were recommended to me. They are ordered by how they were ordered in my comment sections, so no, they are not ranked. I did; however, include their Google Reviews information, just so you have that, along with their addresses, phone numbers, and websites. So, if you're like me and need to get back to a dentist, check out this list, and maybe you'll find the best fit for you.

