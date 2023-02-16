One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.

Photo by Ulysse Pointcheval on Unsplash Photo by Ulysse Pointcheval on Unsplash loading...

But, with that said, some counties in New York can do a bit better managing their weight. New York State's Department of Health released a report on obesity. In some counties almost 50 percent of the population is obese.

More than one-quarter (27.6%) of adults in New York State (NYS) have obesity.1,2 Obesity is a significant risk factor for many chronic diseases and conditions including type 2 diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stroke, heart disease, certain types of cancer, psychosocial problems, and osteoarthritis. Many of these conditions contributed to increased fatalities from COVID-19.3

Before we get to the areas where obesity is a problem, let's take a look at the counties with the least obese populations.

Get our free mobile app

• Outside New York City Tompkins (20.2%), Westchester (23.5%), and Nassau (23.6%) have the lowest obesity.

• Within New York City boroughs, New York County (Manhattan 19.2%) has the lowest obesity.

Photo by Jennifer Burk on Unsplash Photo by Jennifer Burk on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

The info comes from a report released by the New York State Department Of Health. The most recent data available is from 2018.

5. Washington County - 38.7 percent of the population is obese

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. St. Lawrence County - 40.9 percent of the population is obese

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Wayne County - 41.4 percent of the population is obese

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Franklin County - 44.4 percent of the population is obese

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Fattest County In New York State Is...

Photo by AllGo - An App For Plus Size People on Unsplash Photo by AllGo - An App For Plus Size People on Unsplash loading...

1. Oswego County - 44.5 percent of the population is obese

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Top 10 Healthiest States A new report says California is better than Idaho...at least when it comes to well-being.

10 Health Benefits of Wine Drinking wine, in moderation, can be good for your health.