One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
But, with that said, some counties in New York can do a bit better managing their weight. New York State's Department of Health released a report on obesity. In some counties almost 50 percent of the population is obese.
More than one-quarter (27.6%) of adults in New York State (NYS) have obesity.1,2 Obesity is a significant risk factor for many chronic diseases and conditions including type 2 diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stroke, heart disease, certain types of cancer, psychosocial problems, and osteoarthritis. Many of these conditions contributed to increased fatalities from COVID-19.3
Before we get to the areas where obesity is a problem, let's take a look at the counties with the least obese populations.
• Outside New York City Tompkins (20.2%), Westchester (23.5%), and Nassau (23.6%) have the lowest obesity.
• Within New York City boroughs, New York County (Manhattan 19.2%) has the lowest obesity.
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
The info comes from a report released by the New York State Department Of Health. The most recent data available is from 2018.
5. Washington County - 38.7 percent of the population is obese
4. St. Lawrence County - 40.9 percent of the population is obese
3. Wayne County - 41.4 percent of the population is obese
2. Franklin County - 44.4 percent of the population is obese
The Fattest County In New York State Is...
1. Oswego County - 44.5 percent of the population is obese