Def Leppard, Bowie, Pink Floyd Lead 2020 Record Store Day Roster

UPDATE 4/29/20: Record Store Day has been moved twice, then renamed, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally set for April 18, the annual event – now called RSD Drops – will be "socially distanced" into thirds on Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. An updated list of available exclusives for each day will be revealed on June 1. Here's more on the expanded original slate of releases:

David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Def Leppard, Elton John, the Ramones, U2, the Grateful Dead and Paul McCartney are among the artists participating in this year’s Record Store Day, which will take place at independent record stores across the country on June 20.

You can see a complete list of the classic rock-related Record Store Day releases below. The titles include previously unavailable material, live recordings, anniversary editions, box sets and more.

Among the many interesting exclusives is the Def Leppard Rock N Roll Hall of Fame LP. Recorded live during the band’s 2019 induction, the release features Def Leppard’s entire five song performance, including guest appearances by Queen’s Brian May and Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter on “All the Young Dudes”.

Elsewhere, Pink Floyd will unveil Arnold Layne Live 2007, a special Record Store Day 7" vinyl release. The live recording of “Arnold Layne” – arguably Syd Barrett’s best-known song – was recorded at the 2007 Syd Barrett Tribute Concert and features David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright – who passed away in 2008 – performing together for the final time.

Bowie fans will undoubtedly be interested in the limited edition ChangesNowBowie LP. Previously unavailable on record, the primarily acoustic session was recorded in 1996 during rehearsals for the iconic rocker's 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. The BBC broadcast the audio the following year, on the singer's 50th birthday, Jan. 8, 1997. A second Bowie release, I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74), will also receive the Record Store Day treatment.

Many Record Store Day efforts will unearth classic material not available in decades. These include Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley’s solo LP Trouble Walkin’ and the Kinks compilation The Kink Kronikles, which have been out of print for 31 and 35 years, respectively.

Record Store Day is the annual event celebrating brick-and-mortar, independently owned music retailers. Established in 2008, the day has expanded to countries all over the world. An offshoot event, Record Store Day Black Friday, was added to the calendar in 2010.

Record Store Day 2020 Classic Rock Releases:

Allman Brothers Band - Fillmore West 1-31-71

Allman Brothers Band - An Evening With The Allman Brothers Band: First Set

The Black Crowes - Jealous Again

The Black Keys - Let’s Rock (45RPM Edition)

David Bowie - ChangesNowBowie

David Bowie - I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)

Cheap Trick - Out To Get You! Live 1977

Alice Cooper - Live from the Apollo Theatre Glasgow Feb 19.1982

The Cure - Seventeen Seconds (40th Anniversary Edition)

The Cure - Bloodflowers (20th Anniversary Edition)

Def Leppard - Rock N Roll Hall of Fame

Dio - Annica

The Doors - The Soft Parade: Stripped

Dr. John - Remedies

Emerson Lake & Palmer - Live At Waterloo Field, Stanhope, New Jersey, U.S.A., 31st July

Fleetwood Mac - The Alternate Rumours

Ace Frehley - Trouble Walkin'

Jerry Garcia - The Very Best of Jerry Garcia (5 LP set)

Grateful Dead - Buffalo 5/9/77 (5 LP set)

Jimi Hendrix - “Message To Love (Live)” / “Changes (Live)”

Humble Pie - Official Bootleg Collection Vol 2

Jethro Tull - Stormwatch 2

Elton John - Elton John (50th anniversary edition)

Judas Priest - British Steel (40th Anniversary Edition)

Judas Priest - Sad Wings of Destiny

The Kinks - The Kink Kronikles

Mark Knopfler - Metroland (Music and Songs From the Film)

Lennon/Ono with The Plastic Ono Band - Instant Karma! (2020 Ultimate Mixes)

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - "See Emily Play"/"Vegetable Man"

Paul McCartney - McCartney (50th Anniversary Edition)

Motorhead - "Ace of Spades"/"Dirty Love"

Mott The Hoople - The Golden Age of Rock 'n' Roll

New Order - Peel Session /82

Pink Floyd - Arnold Layne Live 2007

Iggy Pop - Kiss My Blood (Live in Paris 1991)

Iggy Pop & the Stooges - Russia Melodia

The Pretenders - Live! At the Paradise, Boston, 1980

The Ramones - It's Alive II (40th Anniversary Edition)

Lou Reed & John Cale - Songs For Drella

The Replacements - The Complete Inconcerated Live (3LP set)

Keith Richards - "Hate It When You Leave" b/w "Key To The Highway"

The Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed (Limited Collectors Edition)

The Rolling Stones - Metamorphosis UK

Roxy Music - Roxy Music (The Steven Wilson Stereo Mix)

Skid Row - Slave to the Grind

Toto - Live in Tokyo

U2 - 11 O’Clock Tick Tock (40th Anniversary Edition)

Roger Waters - The Wall: Live in Berlin

The Who - A Quick Live One

The Who - Odds and Sods (Deluxe)

Yardbirds - Roger The Engineer: Stereo & Mono

Warren Zevon - Warren Zevon's Greatest Hits (According To Judd Apatow)

Frank Zappa - You Can't Do That On Stage Anymore (Sampler)