‘Deeply Upsetting, Traumatic’ Events at Hudson Valley Schools

Hudson Valley school officials are worried about an alarming number of students who have been recently sent to the hospital from school.

On Monday, the Goshen Central School District Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kurtis Kotes, confirmed two middle school students received medical attention after "substance use."

Two C. J. Hooker Middle School students were transported via ambulance to the hospital. The students told educators they used substances before the start of school. The drugs used by the middle school students weren't released.

"District officials were made aware of comments and rumors being shared on social media. I understand that our parents and community want immediate information; however, please keep in mind that an incident such as this is considered a police investigation. The district will not communicate until the police department is ready for us to do so, as to not compromise the investigation. This type of incident is also a medical emergency, and our full attention will always be given to the children who are in crisis, above all else," Kotes stated.

The students are said to be recovering.

"This incident is deeply upsetting and traumatic," Kotes said in a letter to the Goshen community on Monday. "We may not understand why our children make these types of decisions; however, we need to ask ourselves, as a community, what can we do to keep our children safe? How can we get through to them the dangers of these highly potent substances that are circulating our schools?"

Orange County High School Students Receive Medical Attention

This comes about one month after several Goshen High School students needed medical attention after ingesting unknown substances during the school day in early April. The alleged substances taken varied from student to student, but all caused negative reactions including pale skin, elevated heart rate (over 100 bpm), slurred speech, unsteady gait, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting, according to Kotes.

The district’s crisis team worked with the Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Council of Orange County to incorporate additional grade-level presentations at the middle school and is collaborating with New York Project Hope for more programming as well, in response to the increased number of drug-related incidents this year. Last week, Goshen High School hosted “How to Help a Friend” which discussed the dangers of pills, vaping, and THC, officials say.

Pine Bush, Monticello Students Receive Medical Attention

In March, Hudson Valley Post reported several Pine Bush High School students were transported to the hospital due to drug use.

"The health consequences were serious, but they have recovered and are getting support from their families," Pine Bush's interim superintendent Donna Geidel said.

Several Monticello High school students also got seriously sick from marijuana use in March, officials say.

