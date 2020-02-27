Deep Purple Announce New Album ‘Whoosh!’

Deep Purple announced that their new album would be released in June, before moving it back to Aug. 7 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

You can see the track listing for Whoosh! below, along with a list of Europe and U.K. tour dates tied in with the release.

The band’s 21st studio LP was once again produced by Bob Ezrin. "Together they created the most versatile album in their collaboration," a statement from label earMusic explained.

"Deep Purple 'stretched out in all directions' without any limitation, letting their creativity go. 'Deep Purple is putting the Deep back into Purple' was the half-joking motto in the studio after the first songs made it clear that Ezrin and Purple were on their path to creating an album pushing the boundaries of time, while voicing their resentment about the current situation of the world and addressing all generations."

"We've included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin," guitarist Steve Morse said. "We've always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience."

Singer Ian Gillan previously confirmed that a new studio project was developed during 2019. “Each member (arms and legs I’m talking about) arrived at a rehearsal studio and then a recording studio at roughly the same time on roughly the same day with roughly no idea of what we were doing," he noted.

"It was a total coincidence, the like of which has probably never been witnessed since – unbelievably – exactly the same thing happened a few years earlier when we spawned some In-Finite ideas. … Tuesday, we made another album, and Wednesday we went to the pub. Something like that anyway (it was all a blur).”

Deep Purple, 'Whoosh!' Track Listing

1. "Throw My Bones"

2. "Drop the Weapon"

3. "We're All the Same in the Dark"

4. "Nothing at All"

5. "No Need to Shout"

6. "Step by Step"

7. "What the What"

8. "The Long Way Round"

9. "The Power of the Moon"

10. "Remission Possible"

11. "Man Alive"

12. "And the Address"

13. "Dancing in My Sleep"

Deep Purple 2020 Tour

May 31 – Moscow – Megasport Ice Palace (RU)

Jun. 03 – Istanbul – Lifepark (TR)

Jun. 06 – Athens – Rockwave Festival (Terravibe Park) (GR)

Jun. 20 – Clisson – HellFest (FR)

Jun. 21 – Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting (BE)

Jun. 24 – Hamburg – Stadtpark Freilichtbühne (DE)

Jun. 25 – Aalborg – Skovdalen (Open Air) (DK)

Jun. 27 – Oslo – Tons of Rock Ekeberg (NO)

Jun. 30 – Paris (Boulogne Billancourt) – La Seine Musicale (FR)

Jul. 01 – Nimes – Festival De Nimes Les Arenes (FR)

Jul. 03 – Klam – Clam Rock (AT)

Jul. 04 – Eisenstadt – Lovely Days (AT)

Jul. 06 – Bologna – Bologna Sonic Park (IT)

Jul. 08 – Sion – Sion sous Sion sous les étoiles (CH)

Jul. 10 – Bonn – Kunst Rasen Granau (DE)

Jul. 11 – Rosenheim – Rosenheim Sommerfestival (DE)

Jul. 14 – Halle (Saale) – Freilichtbühne Peißnitz (DE)

Jul. 15 – Mainz – Open Air Volkspark Mainz (DE)

Jul. 17 – St Julien en Genevois – Guitare en Scene Festival (FR)

Jul. 18 – Brombach – Lieder Am See (DE)

Jul. 20 – Carcassone – Festival De Carcassone Theatre Jean Deschamps (FR)

Jul. 22 – Lörrach – Stimmen Festival (DE)

Jul. 24 – Colmar – Festival De La Foire Aux Vins de Colmar Parc Des expositions (FR)

Jul. 26 – Stockholm – Hovet Ice Hall (SE)

Jul. 27 – Gothenburg – Partille Arena (SE)

Jul. 29 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena (DK)

Oct. 2 – Manchester – Manchester Arena (GB)

Oct. 3 – London – O2 (London) (GB)

Oct. 5 – Glasgow – Hydro (GB)

Oct. 6 – Leeds – FD Arena (GB)

Oct. 8 – Birmingham – Arena (Birmingham) (GB)

Oct. 10 – Luxembourg – Rockhal (LU)

Oct. 13 – Berlin – Max Schmeling Halle (DE)

Oct. 14 – Lodz – Atlas Arena (PL)

Oct. 16 – Stuttgart – Schleyer-Halle (DE)

Oct. 17 – Oberhausen – KP Arena (DE)

Oct. 19 – Milan – Forum (IT)

Oct. 20 – Zurich – Hallenstadion (CH)

Oct. 22 – Lille – Zenith (FR)

Oct. 24 – Dijon – Zenith (FR)

Oct. 26 – Clermont Ferrand – Zenith D’Auvergne (FR)

Oct. 28 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome (NL)