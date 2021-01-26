DEC Issues Guidance to Avoid Coyote Conflicts

The DEC has issued some guidance in an attempt to prevent conflicts between people and coyotes.

The Eastern coyote is found across many habitats across New York State. Coyotes are well adapted to suburban and even urban environments and usually avoid conflicts with people. However, conflicts with people and pets may occur, particularly during the spring denning and pupping period.

DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos said:

Coyotes may become more territorial during the breeding and pup-rearing seasons, which in New York run from January through March, increasing the risk for potential conflicts with people and pets. While coyotes are an important part of New York's ecosystem, New Yorkers are encouraged to be aware of the increased risks for conflicts and follow DEC's guidance to prevent coyote encounters

If coyotes learn to associate food, like garbage or pet food with people's homes, the coyote may lose their natural fear of humans and could increase the chance of a close encounter.

To prevent conflicts with coyotes, here are some helpful tips:

Don't feed coyotes

Don't leave food outside, don't feed pets outside, and prevent access to garbage.

Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets. If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior: stand tall and hold your arms up or out to look as large as possible.

Teach children to appreciate coyotes from a distance

Contact the local police department and DEC regional office for assistance if coyotes exhibit bold behaviors and have little or no fear of people, or if the coyote is seen repeatedly during the daytime in a human-populated area

Additional information can be found on the DEC website.